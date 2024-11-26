KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in KB Home by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in KB Home by 72.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

