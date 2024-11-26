Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,555 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

