Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

