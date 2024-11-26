Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 150.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

