Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 684 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $363.68 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 527.07, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day moving average is $312.22.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.08.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

