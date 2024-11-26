Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GEV stock opened at $329.00 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.55.

A number of analysts have commented on GEV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

