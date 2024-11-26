Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.
GEV stock opened at $329.00 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.55.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
