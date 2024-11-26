KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Boosted by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

