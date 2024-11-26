Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of down 7-8% yr/yr to ~$15.26-15.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.68 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.500 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

