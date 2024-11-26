L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,215,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,429,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $240.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.37 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.54.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

