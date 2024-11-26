Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.42, for a total value of $239,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,251.40. This represents a 27.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $247.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

