Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

