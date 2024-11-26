Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 390,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 137,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

