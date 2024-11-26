Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 798 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 755.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

