Larson Financial Group LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 191.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

TRV stock opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.88 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

