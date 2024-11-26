Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after acquiring an additional 121,874 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,160,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126,985 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.14. The stock has a market cap of $521.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

