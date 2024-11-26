Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,455 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,657,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,086 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $25,415,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 213.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 633,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 431,540 shares during the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,263,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 293.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 289,465 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

