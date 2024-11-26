Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $404.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $294.34 and a twelve month high of $410.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.