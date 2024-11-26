LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins Sells 130,000 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,963.40. The trade was a 11.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Deneen Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,382.30.

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,162.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194,069 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

