LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. 4,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 289.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

