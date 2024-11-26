LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. 4,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%.
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
