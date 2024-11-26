Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.79% of Axos Financial worth $28,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,552,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,789,000 after buying an additional 63,458 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 190,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,199 shares of company stock worth $10,882,135. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

