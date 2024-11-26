Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,102,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,462 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.95% of Under Armour worth $36,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

