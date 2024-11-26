Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 11,134 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 769,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $48,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.