Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,651 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $40,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $167.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

