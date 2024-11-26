LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) CEO Sean Dollinger Buys 28,700 Shares

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,848.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,332.72. The trade was a 59.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LQR House Price Performance

NASDAQ LQR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 396,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,195. LQR House Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

