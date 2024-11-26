LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) CEO Sean Dollinger Buys 28,700 Shares

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,848.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,332.72. The trade was a 59.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LQR House Price Performance
NASDAQ LQR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 396,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,195. LQR House Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.
LQR House Company Profile
