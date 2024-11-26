Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on M. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NYSE:M traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,488. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

