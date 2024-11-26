Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

