Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

