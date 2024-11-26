Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 106.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Moody’s by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,075,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,115,000 after purchasing an additional 502,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,296. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,387,952.46. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $494.03 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $358.49 and a twelve month high of $495.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

