Michael Stanford Acquires 40,000 Shares of Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Stanford purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$53,200.00 ($34,545.45).
Healius Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.54.
About Healius
