Millrace Asset Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 98.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 66.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 226.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 1.48. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $50,512.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares in the company, valued at $945,222.18. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

