Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $232,000 Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAM. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth $8,552,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 146.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,218,000 after purchasing an additional 784,407 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PAM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.88. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.95. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

