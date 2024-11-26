Moffett Nathanson Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $248.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $235.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Shares of AMZN traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,685,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,550,199. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $215.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average is $186.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

