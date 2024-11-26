Moonriver Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $15.60 or 0.00016885 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $145.30 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,354.21 or 0.99941187 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,178.85 or 0.99751420 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,631,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,312,445 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

