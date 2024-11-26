Needham & Company LLC Estimates TransUnion FY2026 Earnings

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.59 per share for the year. Needham & Company LLC has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Trading Up 3.3 %

TRU opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after acquiring an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,951,000 after acquiring an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 359.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,725. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.