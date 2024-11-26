Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,511,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 719,641 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,548,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,871,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 3.6 %

Netflix stock opened at $865.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $693.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $908.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. This represents a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

