Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Newmont has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.