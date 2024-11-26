Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells $663,080.04 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $663,080.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,172.94. This represents a 16.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brad Vincent Hutjens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,516 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $171,080.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 6,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $691,800.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $499,050.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 9,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $1,011,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $468,996.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $110,975.15.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NIC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.53. 13,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.