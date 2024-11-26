NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $93.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

NYSE:NRG opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,225,000 after buying an additional 313,478 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,820,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,639,000 after purchasing an additional 182,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

