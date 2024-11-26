NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

NVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total transaction of C$283,176.00. Insiders sold a total of 82,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,399 in the last three months. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

