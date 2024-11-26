Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 5,514 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $159,750,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,897 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in General Motors by 581.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Motors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 3,333.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 760,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Trading Up 2.9 %

GM stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. General Motors has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,787.13. The trade was a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021,556 shares of company stock worth $55,974,057 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

