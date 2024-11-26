Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $5,237,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 34,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

