Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 6,502 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,092,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,442,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,335,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,351,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,040,000 after acquiring an additional 112,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,198,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,203,000 after acquiring an additional 95,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.