Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 79,541 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,118,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

