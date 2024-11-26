Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,310,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,720,000 after purchasing an additional 356,665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,454,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,549,000 after buying an additional 224,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 521,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after buying an additional 180,168 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

IR opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

