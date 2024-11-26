NYM Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and $2.10 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NYM alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,957.80 or 0.99964907 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,921.40 or 0.99925343 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,103,235 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 803,103,234.855727 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.10161914 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,924,851.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.