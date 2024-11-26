Octopus Titan VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Stock Down 15.8 %
Shares of LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 40 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.32. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.50 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of £616 million, a PE ratio of -210.53 and a beta of -0.09.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
