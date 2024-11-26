Octopus Titan VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 40 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.32. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.50 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of £616 million, a PE ratio of -210.53 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

