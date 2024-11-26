Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Given a C$135.19 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) received a C$135.19 target price from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

OLY traded down C$3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.64. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$89.00 and a twelve month high of C$122.35.

Insider Transactions at Olympia Financial Group

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.44, for a total transaction of C$133,477.11. Corporate insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

