ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 18,625 shares.The stock last traded at $107.62 and had previously closed at $109.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

ORIX Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ORIX by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 26.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

