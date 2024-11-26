Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Declares GBX 3.75 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Palace Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

LON:PCA opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.41. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of £64.83 million, a P/E ratio of -916.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

About Palace Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.