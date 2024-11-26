Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Declares GBX 3.75 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Palace Capital Trading Up 2.0 %
LON:PCA opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.41. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of £64.83 million, a P/E ratio of -916.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.
About Palace Capital
