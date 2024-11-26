Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.17 and a beta of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,313.20. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,666,625.41. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,167,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,067,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

